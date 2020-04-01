Krystle D’Souza’s Throwback Picture Sporting Cool Attire Made Her Miss Her Before-Quarantine Days Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Krystle D'Souza has managed to be calm during these quarantine days and has also been motivating her fans by sharing gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots. But now it seems that the actress too is missing her happy and old days as she expressed it in her latest post. Recently, Krystle shared a throwback picture on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting a very cool attire in a very cool place. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, in the throwback picture, Krystle D'Souza is seen flaunting gorgeous attire at a fancy restaurant. Her outfit consisted of a front criss-cross detailed black hued bralette, which she layered with a white-hued loose shrug. Her quarter-sleeved plunging neckline above knee-length shrug was accentuated by ruffles at the side and small pom-poms. Her top-type shrug also had sheerdetailing. The Fittrat actress completed her look with a pair of neutral-hued sandals and accessorised her look with studs, rings, gold-toned wrist-watch, and white nail paint.

Krystle upped her look with a nude-toned square-shaped sling bag. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Belan Wali Bahu actress slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the round-shaped red-hued reflectors added stylish quotient. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls and looked wow.

In the picture, the diva is seen standing and posing while flaunting her gorgeous outfit at a fancy restaurant. She captioned it as, 'Missing everything in this picture'. Well, we all are missing those days when we used to shop, dress up in our best outfit, spend quality time with our friends, visit our favourite places, and hit the club at the weekends. But let's not forget, whatever happens, happens for the good. This tough time will pass soon and we will soon be back to our happy life.

Till then, stay healthy, stay safe! And do not forget to share your opinions on this outfit of Krystle D'Souza.

Pic Credits: Krystle D'Souza

