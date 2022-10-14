Just In
- 1 hr ago FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora Ramp walk In Chic Co-Ord Outfit By Limerick
- 3 hrs ago Diwali 2022: Gifts According To The Zodiac Signs
- 4 hrs ago World Egg Day: Benefits Of Egg For Babies; What Is The Right Age To Include Eggs In A Baby's Diet?
- 6 hrs ago Deepika Padukone Beauty Tips: 4 Quick Lessons You Can Learn From The Elegant Beauty
Don't Miss
- Finance Brokerage Sees Return Potential Of 47% In This Chemical Stock, Target Price Rs 1069
- News Centre sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
- Travel Mount Fuji: The Famous Landmark of Japan
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir explains why teams should be wary of Sri Lanka in Australia
- Technology Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Launched In India: Can It Outlast A Standard Laptop?
- Movies Ponniyin Selvan 1 AKA PS1 Songs: Here's The English Meaning Of Chola Chola Song
- Education AGRICET Result November 2022: Get the Direct Link to Download Agriculture CET Score
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched At Rs 5.90 Lakh - 32.73kg/km Mileage
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Rhea Chakraborty Casts A Spell In Floral Outfit By GUAPA
The stunning Rhea Chakraborty turned showstopper for GUAPA, a resort wear label on day 3 of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022. Designer Reby Kumar showcased her latest collection at the fashion gala wherein Rhea looked every bit fashionista in a bright orange colour outfit!
Scroll below to learn more about Rhea's showstopper outfit at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022:
Rhea Chakraborty made a chic showstopper for designer Reby Kumar's label GUAPA. Rhea was clad in a chic, breezy orange dress that featured a lovely floral print. Speaking of the structure of the dress, the outfit featured a bikini-style top attached to a flowy skirt.
Detailed to perfection, Rhea's orange ensemble had cutwork details at the waist and a backless design. The floral outfit was layered with a matching, flowy veil. Rhea looked like an angel on the ramp!
Rhea's makeup was rather interesting and allowed her showstopper attire to shine on the ramp. Her eye makeup looked dramatic with white eyeliner and extra-curled lashes. The orange lip tint matched perfectly with the bright outfit. Her hair was kept open and wavy to denote a chic, fuss-free look!
The fashion label GUAPA is the brainchild of designer Reby Kumar. Her passion for colours and creativity led to GUAPA, synonymous with the resort wear label! The GUAPA outfits especially the swimwear are known for their breezy, feminine clothing. Bright colours, easy silhouettes, and attractive prints are some of the key features that make the GUAPA ensembles relatable and stylish!
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora Ramp walk In Chic Co-Ord Outfit By Limerick
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan's Fusion Dresses That Are Perfect Festive Wear! Top 5 Picks
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Makes Chic Style Statement In Monochrome - See PICS
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Kriti Sanon’s Starry Look For ‘Capella’ Collection By Shantanu And Nikhil
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Bollywood Stars Arrive In Style For Chhello Show Screening
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Diana Penty Turns Showstopper For ‘Not So Serious’ By Pallavi Mohan
- women fashion10 Fashion & Styling Tips For Plus Size Women
- women7 Must-Have Ethnic Jewelry Pieces To Complete Your Traditional Look
- womenReady To Wear Saree Styles To Ace Your Ethnic Fashion Game
- fashionFDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: 5 Key Moments To Witness At The Five-Day Fashion Gala
- bollywood wardrobeShehnaaz Gill Looks Ethereal In A Classic Kanjeevaram Saree; More Details About Her Ethnic Look Here
- bollywood wardrobeShraddha Kapoor Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale In Latest Pictures; Check Them Out!