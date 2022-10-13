Just In
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Kriti Sanon’s Starry Look For ‘Capella’ Collection By Shantanu And Nikhil
The beautiful Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for Ace designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil on day one of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022! Kriti donned a surreal lehenga outfit from their latest collection called Capella, which means the brightest star in the sky. Kriti indeed dazzled like a star on the ramp!
Keep scrolling to know more about Kriti's breathtaking ensemble at the LFW 2022:
Kriti Sanon wore a beautiful off-white lehenga outfit from Shantanu and Nikhil's latest collection Capella. The lehenga outfit comprised a fitted choli, lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta that doubled up as a veil!
The stunning lehenga was designed and crafted with exquisite detailing and perfection. The zari, pearl, and sequin work all over the lehenga gave a reflection of a star shining bright in the sky. The stone and crystal work in particular in dreamy colours including off-white, charcoal, and matte gold contributed to the glam!
To complement the starry attire, Kriti's makeup was kept dewy and minimal. The idea behind the same was to keep the outfit as the center of attraction and appeal to the eyes. Her hairdo consisted of middle parted open hair with slight waves at the end!
Shantanu and Nikhil are known to create one-of-a-kind and exclusive work for Indian and western wear. The Capella collection is said to be inspired by the Baroque Era of the early 17th century which is known for its eloquent patterns, architecture, and opulence.
The Capella collection is a new way for the designer duo to be the Anti-Trendsetters. The dresses are crafted to perfection that showcases the importance of details. As per Shantanu, these ensembles are for ones who understand the importance of details, the ones who can't skip a story, and for the ones who dare to rewrite that story"!
