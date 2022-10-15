Just In
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Chitrangda Singh Flaunts An Afro Avatar For Label Esha
One of the most sought-after fashion events in India, FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 is one platform where ace designers showcase their design talent and B-Town celebs turn into a showstopper for them. On the third day of the fashion gala, the beautiful Chitrangda Singh set the ramp on fire with her fierce and fabulous Afro avatar for Label Esha!
Scroll down to get all the info about Chitrangda's boho look and fashion label Esha:
Talented designer Eshaa L Amiin whose brand Label Esha is known for creating fabulous designs with bold prints and flowy silhouettes. Eshaa showcased her Afro-Rhapsody collection with Chitragda as a showstopper for her show at Lakmé Fashion Week 2022.
Chitrangda wore a vibrant outfit inspired by South African culture called Afro-punk. Speaking of details of the ensemble, it featured lovely mustard and blue colour print, a thigh-high slit, tassels detailing, and tulle fabric at the hemline. The presented design collection is said to make a perfect choice for anyone who wants to feature an easy, laidback style for casual outings.
Her makeup was kept glossy to match the colour-coded outfit. The smoky eyes and brown-tinted lips added to the bohemian look. Chitrangda's hairdo featured a crumpled, frizzy style with braids that matched well with the vibe of the designer's collection.
Designer Eshaa Amiin's eclectic style reflects through her work as seen on popular Bollywood celebs including Karisma Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh, Pooja Hegde, and many others. Her latest collection at the LFW 2022 allowed her to experiment with bold colors and eclectic prints, something which is synonymous with African culture. At her show, the designs were inspired by nature, people, and geometry blended beautifully with structured silhouettes!
