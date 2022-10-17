Just In
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday Shines In Blazer Dress At Pankaj And Nidhi Show
When it comes to chic style, there is no better role model than Ananya Panday. The pretty star walked the ramp for ace designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi for presenting their "SOLARIS" collection at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022. Ananya made the heads turn in a bright orange mini dress that resembled happy sunshine!
Scroll down to know more about Ananya's orange ensemble and Solaris collection:
Looking stunning, the Liger actress walked the runway for the popular designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi. Ananya wore an orange mini blazer outfit from their SOLARIS collection. The bright hue of the outfit appeared eye-catchy and crafted to perfection!
Speaking of the dress details, Ananya's dress featured a lace cutwork design in floral patterns, lapel collars, and a button-up front similar to a classic blazer design!
Ananya accentuated the svelte look with a pair of stud earrings and a statement ring. The orange strappy sandals perfectly complemented the bright orange dress.
Her makeup comprised blushed cheeks, shimmery eyes, and a glossy pink tint on the lips. Her hairdo was kept super casual with a middle-parting top bun!
Ace designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi of the label PANKAJ & NIDHI are known to experiment with vibrant colours, modern prints, and intricate detailing. Their new collection called "SOLARIS '' is all about playing with colours in the sky and focuses on palette transitions from tones of sunny oranges, yellows, and ambers to shades of purples, pinks, dusky greens, teals, and more.
The ensembles including pantsuits, blazers, jackets, and more features sharp and structured silhouettes. The collection is perfect for those who love flaunting a modern, contemporary avatar that makes you feel confident and fabulous!
