5 Fashion Lessons From Ankita Lokhande’s Latest Photoshoot To Amp Up Your Wardrobe
TV-turned-Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande is never short of fashionable outfits and it's quite evident from her Instagram feed. Sometimes she comes up flaunting her western looks in mini dresses and gowns while sometimes she treats us with her traditional looks. Recently, the diva had a spectacular photoshoot and it was all about style and glamour in both, ethnic and western outfits. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and shelled out major style goals. So, here are the 5 fashion lessons you can take from her latest pictures to amp up your wardrobe.
1. Slay It In A Thigh-High Slit
Thigh-high slit dresses and gowns are something that have been ruling the glamorous industry from the past many years. Be it on the red carpet or at the promotional events, the celebs are often seen flaunting their stunning slit dresses. In a sleeveless thigh-high side slit blush pink gown, Ankita Lokhande looked ravishing and showed off her bold look. Her gown had a shimmer detail and it was backless. The Manikarnika actress teamed it with silver and black heels and accessorised her look with multiple rings.
2. Let The Trail Of Your Dress Be As Big As Your Dreams
Celebrities love being in the spotlight and so what better outfit can be than a gown with a long trail to catch everyone's attention. And it really works! A beautiful gown having a long trail is something that grab eyeballs in seconds. Ankita Lokhande slayed in a sleeveless white flared gown, which featured plunging-neckline and stylish cut-outs at the waist. The printed band-type belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire while the train of her gown enhanced the stylish quotient. To spruce up her look, she went for stylish rings and a neat half hairdo.
3. The Long Shirt And Shorts Combo
Ankita Lokhande showed how pairing a long shirt with shorts can make you look ultra-stylish. She picked a sky-blue shirt that was accentuated by pinstriped patterns. Basically, it was a shirt dress, which she styled with a thin brown belt and unbuttoned a few lower buttons. The Pavitra Rishta actress teamed it with denim shorts and completed her look with white shoes. The curly hair suited her well and it complemented her western attire.
4. When Nothing Works, Wear Exaggerated Sleeves
From puff to bishop to circular flounces, the exaggerated sleeves have been ruling the fashion world and the trend is definitely here to stay. No matter how simple your tee or top is, if it has dramatic sleeve, it will surely make your look extraordinary and stylish. Ankita Lokhande sported a white sheer lace top and the best part about her top was the sleeves. The sleeves were puffed with circular flounce. She teamed the top with black A-line mini skirt that had intricate prints. The actress completed her look with tie-up black heels and sported short hair.
5. Amplify Your Saree Look With Tube Blouse
Sarees will always be our eternal love but gone are the days when a saree was only considered as a simple and elegant Indian outfit. In today's generation, everyone wants to look their stylish best and to add that oomph factor to their look, they look for the most stylish and bold blouses. However, the tube blouses have been celebrities' favourite. Ankita Lokhande draped a light greenish-blue saree, which had big white dotted patterns. The pallu of her saree was sheer and it showed her white tube top that made a bold statement. To elevate her saree look, she tied her side-parted tresses into a neat bun with heavily kohled eyes and light pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these fashionable looks of Ankita Lokhande? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Ankita Lohande's Instagram