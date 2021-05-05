After Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Suspension, Anand Bhushan And Rimzim Dadu Also Cut Professional Ties With Her Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

After actor Kangana Ranaut got permanently suspended by Twitter, fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu also announced that they would be cutting professional ties with the Manikarnika actress. The decision was taken by the two designers after Kangana posted tweet that insinuated violence.

Designer Rimzim Dadu announced the decision to disassociate her brand with Kangana Ranaut via her eponymous brand's Instagram Story. The story had Kangana Ranaut flaunting a gold metallic dress by Rimzim Dadu and the designer wrote, "Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge to not engage in any future association with her."

Designer Anand Bhushan also took to his Instagram and Twitter feed to announce the decision. The designer wrote, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech."

However, post Anand Bhushan's announcement, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her Instagram story and replied to the designer. She tagged Anand Bhushan and mocked the designer saying, "who r you". She also wrote that she has decided to sue the designer, Anand Bhushan and that he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself.

Actress Swara Bhasker, who has worked with Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu, also lauded the designers and supported their call of removing their association with Kangana Ranaut. She shared the screenshots of the official statements by both the designers and tweeted, "Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys!"