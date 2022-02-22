Just In
Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar In A Delightful Matching Set From Sabyasachi & Anamika Khanna
It feels like it's a wedding season in Bollywood! Sweet, romantic and intimate weddings are on the rise. Where some prefer a beach view wedding mandap there are some that enjoy a garden marriage and both are equally perfect. Recently, our handsome hunk Farhan Akhtar and lovely Shibani Dandekar registered their marriage and they both looked enticing in their light pink outfits.
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar In Pink Co-ordinated Matching Set:
If there is something to learn from newlyweds like Farhan & Shibani then it is the way of styling your outfit together. They are literal goals when it comes to matching outfits. Blended in a soft pink matching set, these two have levelled up the fashion game in the industry. Farhan Akhtar in the Sabyasachi Kurta set went for the same colour as his wife. He wore a pink coloured kurta and pants along with a floral brocade Jacket for his first appearance after marriage. Shibani Dandekar opted for the same colour embroidered saree and a full-sleeved blouse from Anamika Khanna's range, she looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous in her ethnic wear. The couple looked happy while they posed for the photographs.
Regal Statement Pieces:
Farhan Akhtar kept it simple with his gold buttons on the jacket and a tan coloured mojaris. Shibani chose to go full out with her jewellery. She opted for regal styled jewellery pieces from a luxury brand Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and it perfectly matched the saree she was wearing. Her jewellery had a heavy necklace, earrings and bangle which completely looked pleasing to the eyes.
Hair & Makeup With Perfection:
While the actor chose a brushed look, Shibani on the other hand went for a simple low bun. Her makeup had a dewy finish along with a pink lip shade, blushed eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes and contoured look. They looked like their story was written in heaven.
We loved how their matching set turned out on them while making it a fashionable goal for others!
Image Credit: Instagram
