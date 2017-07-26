EXCLUSIVE: Mubarakan Cast Styles Again For A Photoshoot

Mubarakan promotions are on full spree and they had two exclusive photoshoots back-to-back and without mention, they all styled their best. The crazy bunch of actors rocked their style statements at the promotional event, followed by the exlcusive shoot.
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana became the boho queen at the shoot, wearing a Saaksha and Kinni long maxi dress along with a wide black waist belt. The floral printed bi-colour dress, giving the impression of a pair of separates was in orange and pink shades.
With the boho dress, she wore a pair of black dangling earrings from Ritika Sachdeva and shoes from Tresmode.
Athiya Shetty
Athiya looked really gorgeous wearing a pair of separates from Kerkes. The one-shoulder white crop top along with the parallel striped pants made her look uniquely stunning. The attire was very cool and Athiya carried it too well with a lot of attitude and style.
She wore the monochrome pair with black flats.
Arjun Kapoor
The man with a lot of ravishness, Arjun Kapoor looked as handsome as ever at the promotional event which continued till the photoshoot. Arjun wore a checkered red shirt along with a black tee and trousers.
The look of a stud totally suits Arjun, especially with the bearded look. He completed his look of the day with a pair of brown boots.
