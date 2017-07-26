EXCLUSIVE: Mubarakan Cast Styles Again For A Photoshoot

Ileana D'Cruz Ileana became the boho queen at the shoot, wearing a Saaksha and Kinni long maxi dress along with a wide black waist belt. The floral printed bi-colour dress, giving the impression of a pair of separates was in orange and pink shades. With the boho dress, she wore a pair of black dangling earrings from Ritika Sachdeva and shoes from Tresmode.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya looked really gorgeous wearing a pair of separates from Kerkes. The one-shoulder white crop top along with the parallel striped pants made her look uniquely stunning. The attire was very cool and Athiya carried it too well with a lot of attitude and style. She wore the monochrome pair with black flats.

Arjun Kapoor The man with a lot of ravishness, Arjun Kapoor looked as handsome as ever at the promotional event which continued till the photoshoot. Arjun wore a checkered red shirt along with a black tee and trousers. The look of a stud totally suits Arjun, especially with the bearded look. He completed his look of the day with a pair of brown boots.