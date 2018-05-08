Ex-Lovers Shahid-Kareena Stun With Their Respective Partners

Sonam Kapoor's reception is going in full swing and celebrities have put on their best looks for the event, Kareena Kapoor being one of the early stunners of the event. Bebo wore an immensely sexy lehenga by Manish Malhotra and Saif donned a traditional formal.

What is interesting is that Kareena's ex-flame Shahid Kapoor is also attending the event with his better half Mira Kapoor. While Kareena and Nawab Saif Ali Khan gave a contemporary twist to traditional attires.

Shahid-Mira ditched the regular path and wore something distinctive. The actor wore a quirky, traditional formal with a hint of modernity in it, Mira on the other hand wore, what looked like loose separates and teamed it up with a white blouse and an embroidered dupatta across her body. For accessories she donned a stone studded necklace and in totality this was one of the quirkiest outfits of the night.

While Bollywood divas tend to sport ethnics or formals on such events, Mira dared to pushed the boundary and I dare say, she was successful!

Other couples like Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also a delight to watch.

Getting back to the point, aren't you curious to see how the ex-flames behave when she run across each other in the party. Or probably take a selfie together. Is that too much to ask for?