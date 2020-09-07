8 Years Of Raaz 3: Who Should Win The Glamorous Actress Award, Esha Gupta Or Bipasha Basu? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the horror-thriller film Raaz 3: The Third Dimension was released on 7 September 2012. The movie starred Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta in the lead roles. The glamorous actresses of the film industry, Bipasha and Esha, who portrayed the roles as Shanaya Shekhar and Sanjana Krishna, , were seen flaunting their stunning outfits in the film. As Raaz 3 clocks its 8 years today, take a glimpse of the outfits of both the actresses and let us know who according to you should win the Glamorous Actress award.

So first, let's take a look at Bipasha Basu's outfits from the film and decode it.

Bipasha Basu In A Sequin Bralette And Hot Pants Bipasha Basu looked bold and stunning in a sleeveless halter-neck silver bralette, which was accentuated by heavy sequins. The multi-layer chain detailing on her waist added stylish quotient to her look. The actress teamed it with distressed white hot pants. She upped her look with a bracelet and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Bipasha let loose her mid-parted long wavy tresses. Bipasha Basu In A Black Top And Printed Skirt Bipasha Basu donned a half-sleeved round-collar plain black top and tucked it intoa high-waist pencil midi skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by intricate black prints and she completed her look with a pair of pointed black pumps. The diva accessorised her look with a silver-toned handcuff and carried a black purse. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Bipasha Basu In A Red Gown Bipasha Basu sported a strappy halter-neck plunging-neckline red gown, which was accentuated by a few cut outs and heavily embellished golden patch at her waist. The thigh-high side slit, added stylish quotient to her look. She notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and pulled all her side-parted curly tresses to one side. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Esha Gupta In A Blue Silk Dress Esha Gupta was decked up in a sleeveless cowl-neck blue silk dress and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her dress featured sharp pleats on the bodice while the cinched waist added structure to her attire. She teamed her dress with a pair of gold-toned hoops, heavy necklace, and rings. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her look. The diva left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose. Esha Gupta In A Golden Dress Esha Gupta looked glamorous as ever in a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline golden dress. Her bodycon dress was heavily embellished and featured a light cut at the hem. She notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops and rings. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade rounded out her look. Esha pulled her sleek tresses into a high ponytail and looked wow-worthy. Esha Gupta In A Red Dress Esha Gupta was dressed in a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline red dress and looked gorgeous. Her body-hugging mini dress was accentuated by embroidered patterns and subtle silver dots. She upped her look with a pair of red-hued diamond-shaped earrings and a few bangles. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

So, whose outfits did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.