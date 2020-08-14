Dangerous: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover’s Outfits Are As Interesting As The Film’s Trailer Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starrer Vikram Bhatt's film Dangerous will be streaming today on MX Player. The real life couple was seen last in 2015 horror film Alone and now they are all set to make a comeback together. The trailer of the film was unveiled by the filmmakers recently and after looking at it, we can say that not just the film's story seemed interesting but the beautiful chemistry between the duo too looked quite sizzling. Bipasha totally looked like a boss lady in her classy outfits while Karan looked dapper in his fashionable outfits. So, let us take a glimpse of their looks from the trailer.

First, let's talk about Bipasha Basu's outfits, which made her look a class apart and gave us, major sophisticated fashion goals.

Bipasha Basu In A White Blazer And Jeans

The trailer starts with Bipasha Basu's boss lady look in a white blazer. It was a full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted blazer, which featured six black buttons. The band-type-belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress teamed it with denim jeans and let loose her side-parted tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Bipasha Basu In A White Shirt

Bipasha Basu sported a quarter-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down white shirt and looked super stunning. She left her mid-parted highlighted beautiful curls loose and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Now, let's talk about Karan Singh Grover's fashionable looks.

Karan Singh Grover In A Stylish Blazer

In one of the scenes, Karan Singh Grover was seen sporting a fashionable look at a party. He wore a full-sleeved long-lapel dark-coloured blazer, which was accentuated by shiny silver-hued floral patterns. He layered his blazer with a plain T-shirt and wrapped up his look with a full beard look. Karan looked dapper in his stylish attire.

Karan Singh Grover In A White Shirt

In one of the scenes, Karan Singh Grover was seen decked up in a full-sleeved classic-collar white shirt and looked formal. His shirt featured two band-type blue vertical belts, which was accentuated by subtle white dotted prints. He teamed it with a matching blue tie and wrapped up his look with a half-beard look.

Well, there were also a few scenes, where Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen twinning in co-ordinated outfits and giving major couple fashion goals. Let's take a look at one of them.

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover In Blue Pantsuit

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover complemented each other in their formal blue pantsuit. While Bipasha's suit was light blue in colour, Karan, on the other hand, opted for darker shade. Their suit consisted of a blazer and matching pant and they layered it with classic white shirt. Bipasha completed her look with a pair of heels and Karan sported matching shoes. Bipasha let loose her highlighted tresses and enhanced her look with on-point makeup. Karan upped his look with a wrist watch and looked handsome.

We really like the outfits of both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: MX Player