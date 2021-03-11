Har Funn Maula Song Promotion: Elli AvrRam Gives Styling Tip On How To Make Your Casual Outfit Look Super Chic Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Elli AvrRam always leaves us impressed with her fashion sense and chic style. No matter how casual or simple an outfit is, the way she styles her look with right layers and accessories, she turns it into chic and that's why we love taking fashion notes from her. Recently, the diva's new song titled Har Funn Maula (Koi Jaane Na) featuring her with Aamir Khan got released on the internet. To promote it, Elli stepped out in her chic outfit and was snapped by paparazzi. Though the actress opted for comfy and casual top-pants but the bright colours and the way she styled her printed jacket, spruced up her look and she looked stylishly classy. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for goals.

So, Elli AvrRam was decked up in a half-sleeved crew-neck black crop top, which she teamed with high-waist bright-yellow joggers. Her joggers featured pockets and ripped knee detailing that added stylish quotient to her look. What upped her casual yet not-so-casual look was when she threw a dark-blue printed jacket over her shoulders from the back. It was accentuated by blossoming multicolour floral patterns and striped accents on sleeves. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heel boots that again elevated her look. Elli accessorised her look with a black thread-type choker and multiple rings.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the Malang actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, bare eyelids, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked extremely pretty.

So, what do you think about this stylish look of Elli AvrRam? Let us know that in the comment section.