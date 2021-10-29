Diwali 2021: Mustard Yellow Saree Goals Ft. Keerthy Suresh And Karisma Kapoor Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mustard-yellow is the festive hue for the colour is vibrant and cheerful. This colour captures the essence of the festivals and if you are thinking of wearing something mustard-yellow, we have two amazing yellow saree goals for you that you just can't ignore. Karisma Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh were the actresses, who draped mustard-yellow sarees and their traditional wear can definitely inspire you to drape a yellow saree this Diwali. So, let's decode their yellow saree outfits.

Photographer Courtesy: Yashasvi Sharma

Karisma Kapoor's Yellow Saree

Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma Kapoor wore this exquisite saree for the store launch of Kankatala sarees. She wore the handpicked Kanchipuram silk saree with a Contrast Pink Korvai border. It was a mustard-yellow Kanchipuram silk brocade saree that featured gold zari brocade with florals and peacock motifs. The weave was also accentuated by a contrasting pink medium korvai border with gold zari floral vines and a hint of green edges along with a contrast gold zari brocade pallu. Karisma teamed her saree with a half-sleeved pink blouse that went well with her saree. She accessorised her look with a pair of elaborate gold jhumkis and bangles that came from Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The impeccable braided bun completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Suraj Gangoni

Keerthy Suresh's Yellow Saree

Keerthy Suresh also looked gorgeous in her yellow saree that she wore for a recent event in Hyderabad. The actress wore the Kasturi Kundal saree and it was the Indra Ki Pari saree from the label. It was a classic lightweight Pitambari-coloured saree with stunning floral Jangla. The saree had a mustard base and was enhanced by plum-hued miniature flowers. She paired her saree with a yellow blouse that went well with her saree and the long matching overcoat made this saree ideal for winter season. The weaving techniques involved in her saree were kadhua, ektara, and minakari. The weaver who crafted this stunning outfit is Pappu and the time taken to weave this saree is 35 days. Keerthy upped her ethnic look with a heavy gold jewellery set that came from Kishandas & Co. The makeup was marked by nude-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, smokey kohl, and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

So, whose saree look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.