Sort Out Your Summer Wardrobe With Suits Sported By Divya Khosla Kumar And Pragya Jaiswal Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it a festive month or not, simple traditional suits are what we always look forward to. If you are forever running out of ideas when it comes to suits, we have two amazing suit ideas for you that we feel are perfect for almost any occasion. However, not only for special occasions but you can also wear these suits on a casual nothing-to-do day. The two traditional suits that we are talking about were donned by Divya Khosla Kumar and Pragya Jaiswal. Their outfits were from Mulmul. So, let's decode their suit looks.

Divya Khosla Kumar's Blue Suit

The actress donned a blue sharara suit, which we so loved. Her suit consisted of a kurta and flared white bottoms. The kurta was splashed in sky blue and accentuated by floral hand embroidery. It was a quarter-sleeved kurta that the actress paired with a pair of white-hued sharara bottoms with intricately-done pleats. Divya Khosla Kumar also draped a blue dupatta that was adorned with white floral accents and embroidered lace border. She wore a sleek neckpiece, bracelets with colourful glass studs, and dainty oxidised jhumkis. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She also upped her look with a tiny bindi. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Pragya Jaiswal's Yellow Suit

We totally loved Pragya Jaiswal's bright yellow suit and thought it was a perfect number for haldi ceremonies. It was a gorgeous number and consisted of a full-sleeved kurta and short pyjamas. Her ensemble was accentuated by intricately-done white-toned embroidery and also featured a lace border. Her attire came without a dupatta but she teamed her ensemble with a pair of embellished glittery sandals. She spruced up her look with oxidised silver jhumkis. Her lip shade was pink and the eye makeup was light. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.