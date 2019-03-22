TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Divya Dutta Adds A Desi Touch To Her Modern Dress
About last night, Divya Dutta gave us fusion vibes with her dress and styling. She was spotted at a party recently and wore a beautiful dress that was all things goal. It was a cute dress and Divya looked pretty. The dress was humble and with this, she gave us a weekend outfit inspiration. Take a look at her ensemble.
So, Divya wore a bateau-neckline dress, which was half-sleeved and enhanced by a flared silhouette. Her attire was dipped in a deep blue shade and accentuated by ruffled and pleated accents. This dress of hers was asymmetrical and given a structure with the help of a matching belt. Divya carried a smart brown bag with her.
She accessorised her look with a delicate bracelet and oxidised jhumkis. Her makeup was dewy-toned with glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Divya Dutta's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.