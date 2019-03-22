ENGLISH

    Divya Dutta Adds A Desi Touch To Her Modern Dress

    By
    |
    Divya Dutta Fashion

    About last night, Divya Dutta gave us fusion vibes with her dress and styling. She was spotted at a party recently and wore a beautiful dress that was all things goal. It was a cute dress and Divya looked pretty. The dress was humble and with this, she gave us a weekend outfit inspiration. Take a look at her ensemble.

    So, Divya wore a bateau-neckline dress, which was half-sleeved and enhanced by a flared silhouette. Her attire was dipped in a deep blue shade and accentuated by ruffled and pleated accents. This dress of hers was asymmetrical and given a structure with the help of a matching belt. Divya carried a smart brown bag with her.

    Divya Dutta Style

    She accessorised her look with a delicate bracelet and oxidised jhumkis. Her makeup was dewy-toned with glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Divya Dutta's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: divya dutta celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
     

