Disha Patani As A Sabyasachi Bride Can Give You Serious 'Dulhan' Goals

While we are still not over Anushka's bridal looks, actress Disha Patani is here to give us some real bridal-style goals.
While these images might mislead you into thinking that the Bollywood actress got secretly married after Virushka, she has definitely turned the tables on and stunned us all with her latest bridal photo shoot for a Bombay-based boutique styling company, Bridelan India.
The Sabyasachi Bride
Disha was wearing this wonderful Sabyasachi sari, which was matched with a custom-made blouse and she totally gave us style goals with her mock-bridal look.
The Dainty Jewellery
The sari and the blouse were not enough to attract us while the matching and classy jewellery came in. The accessories matched with the sari are conventional and really pretty. The earrings, necklace, rings and the baajubandh can make you go through every detailing of the look.
The Groom
The mock groom was also looking like an extreme dapper himself and the way this model turned on his bridal look for the shoot, left us totally spellbound. His blue suit and the bearded look would make any girl drool over.
The Mother's Look
For the mock shoot, there is also a picture of Disha posing with her on-shoot mom; and the costume coordination of the bride and her mother will certainly leave you astounded.
The Gorgeous Bridesmaids
Looks of each of the bridesmaids were exotic. The similar hued attires and the matching jewellery could surely give your girl-gang style goals. You can vary your attire preferences between lehengas, saris or anarkalis. Tag your girl gang to let them know about this plan of your wedding.
The Family
Not just the girl gang, the family too had decked up in a monotone hue and looked picture perfect. The serenity of the colour makes them look magnificent.