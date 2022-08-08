Just In
Disha Patani Looks Breathtaking In Her Latest Glamorous Pictures
Disha Patani is currently India's most hottest and unabashedly most attractive actress today. The actress has carved a name for herself with her spectacular fashion sense as she flawlessly nails all her Indian and western looks. Currently the actress is being praised for her stunning performance in Ek Villain Returns natiowide.
Taking to her social media, Disha Patani shares three glamourous picture of herself, all wrapped in a sequined designer lehenga.
Disha's portrayal of Rasika in Ek Villain Returns has proved her credibility as an actress. She is currently driving the masses crazy with her hot and sensual avatar in the film. Post the film's release, its box office has shown unprecedented growth. The actress is currently basking in the success of Ek Villain Returns, as the film is performing well in single screen theatres.
Other than this, Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's film Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
