Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Give Us A Heartwarming Twinning Fashion Moment In Their Pink Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were seen twinning in pink recently. The two looked so beautiful together and gave us timeless couple fashion goal. We are going to bookmark this moment as the classic fashion moment and the young couples should definitely take fashion inspiration from them. We have decoded their pink outfits for you.

The veteran actor took to this Twitter account to post this lovely picture. The actor pinned the tweet and captioned the picture as, 'Pink Favourite shirt. God's mercy upon all of us.' The legendary actor, who has acted in superhit films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, and Kohinoor among others, wore his powdered pink shirt that was collared and full-sleeved with a button-down. It was a cotton shirt that he wore and Saira Banu, his wife, twinned with him in a pink-hued suit.

The veteran actress, who has acted in films including Padosan, Junglee, and Purab aur Paschim and more, wore a chikankari salwar suit. Her traditional suit was pink-hued and featured intricately-done and subtle chikankari patterns in a white hue. She also draped a pink dupatta, which covered her head and she smiled for the camera. It was such a heartwarming fashion moment from the industry veterans.

Courtesy: Dilip Kumar's Twitter