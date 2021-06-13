Just In
- 5 hrs ago Sardar Ka Grandson Actress Neena Gupta Gives Us A Major Saree Goal With Her Gorgeous Tissue Saree
- 6 hrs ago Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 Stunning Eye Makeup Ideas From The Bollywood Beauty
- 6 hrs ago Be A #BlueWarrior! Participate In Josh App's Campaign To Help India's COVID Warriors
- 8 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope: 13 June To 19 June
Don't Miss
- Finance 5 Best NFT Crypto Coin Protocols By Market Capitalization 2021
- Sports Preparing green tops for India series won't do England any good: Vaughan
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Extends His Support To A Foundation And Donates Masks To Frontline Warriors
- Technology Week 24, 2021 Launch Roundup: iQOO Z3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nokia C20 Plus, Realme C25s And More
- News Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in erstwhile BJP govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
- Automobiles Hyundai Creta SX Executive Variant: Details Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
- Education THE Asia University Rankings 2021: List of Indian Universities In Times Asia Rankings 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June
Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi’s Pyjama Set Is A Vibrant Outfit For Dull Mornings; Find Its Price Inside!
Want something cheerful yet comfy to flaunt on a dull morning? We feel you and so we have curated a vibrant outfit straight from Sanjana Sanghi's closet. The Dil Bechara actress flaunted a pyjama set that was multi-coloured and made for a perfect weekend wear. Let's find out more about her pyjama set, so that you can buy it as soon as possible.
Sanajana Sanghi wore the Tropical Punch Notched Collar Pyjama Set from the label, Dandelion. Her relaxed wear was inspired by a classic Tropical Punch cocktail. Well, here's some cocktail inspiration too! Her outfit was accentuated by pastel and tropical hues - the shades of orange, pineapple, dragon fruit, and kiwi on a white base, made it an ideal summer wear. The outfit featured lapels, vertical stripe details, a chest pocket, and self-coloured cording as additional details. Sanjana's outfit was also crafted from 100 per cent cotton - the monsoon-friendly fabric (as it offers respite from humidity). Her pyjama set came from the Dandy Candy collection of the label and it is priced at Rs. 3,950.
Her look was jewellery-free and her makeup was enhanced by fresh and natural tones. The pink lip shade and sun-kissed cheekbones spruced up her look. She wore a yellow hairband that looked like a perfect accessory with this gorgeous pyjama set. Sanjana Sanghi gave us fashion goals with this pyjama set? What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram