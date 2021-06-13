Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi’s Pyjama Set Is A Vibrant Outfit For Dull Mornings; Find Its Price Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Want something cheerful yet comfy to flaunt on a dull morning? We feel you and so we have curated a vibrant outfit straight from Sanjana Sanghi's closet. The Dil Bechara actress flaunted a pyjama set that was multi-coloured and made for a perfect weekend wear. Let's find out more about her pyjama set, so that you can buy it as soon as possible.

Sanajana Sanghi wore the Tropical Punch Notched Collar Pyjama Set from the label, Dandelion. Her relaxed wear was inspired by a classic Tropical Punch cocktail. Well, here's some cocktail inspiration too! Her outfit was accentuated by pastel and tropical hues - the shades of orange, pineapple, dragon fruit, and kiwi on a white base, made it an ideal summer wear. The outfit featured lapels, vertical stripe details, a chest pocket, and self-coloured cording as additional details. Sanjana's outfit was also crafted from 100 per cent cotton - the monsoon-friendly fabric (as it offers respite from humidity). Her pyjama set came from the Dandy Candy collection of the label and it is priced at Rs. 3,950.

Her look was jewellery-free and her makeup was enhanced by fresh and natural tones. The pink lip shade and sun-kissed cheekbones spruced up her look. She wore a yellow hairband that looked like a perfect accessory with this gorgeous pyjama set. Sanjana Sanghi gave us fashion goals with this pyjama set? What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram