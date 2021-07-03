Airport Fashion: Kangana Ranaut Skips Saree And Pulls Off An All-Pink Contemporary Outfit And Makes Heads Turn Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kangana Ranaut's airport looks have constantly been the talk of the town. Oversized glasses and elegant sarees have been her forever fashion staple. From beautifully printed drapes to chic sunnies, the actress' airport style has become quite predictable now. But recently, she left everyone stunned as she showed her absolutely different avatar. Ditching her usual traditional sarees, the Manikarnika actress switched to a stylish contemporary outfit. She sported an all-pink fashionable attire and made heads turn as she headed to Budapest for the shoot of her upcoming film Dhaakad. So, let us take a closer look at her outfit and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport, making a chic statement in an all-pink stylish attire. She donned a sleeveless pale-pink shade mini dress, which was accentuated by peach-hued rose flower patterns and ruffle-down detailing on the front. Over her lovely dress, she threw a baby-pink colour fashionable blazer on her shoulders, that upped the stylish quotient. The Queen actress completed her look with matching pink wedges heels and perfectly matched her pink attire with an adorable pink handbag. Kangana accessorised her look with delicate silver-toned flower-shaped earrings.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of luminous foundation and concealer, she sharply highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline with oodles of highlighter. Filled brows, bare eyelids, and coral-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Thalaivi actress spruced up the fashion quotient with an oversized light-shade reflector and tied her curly tresses back into a messy hairdo.

Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram feed to share her this look before going to the airport. In the same pink attire, she was seen sitting on a couch and posing with a book named Mapping Love. The actress wrote, 'Just before leaving home for the airport received my friend @ashwinyiyertiwari's book Mapping Love Thought to myself what a timing. Can't wait to read it ... it's releasing on 1st July for a preorder on 1st August Go for it 💕'.

Kangana Ranaut looked no less than a real-life Barbie in her lovely pink attire. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.