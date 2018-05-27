Deepika’s Bold And Black Attire Proves That She Doesn’t Always Play Safe

The drop-dead gorgeous Deepika Padukone has been blowing away our minds with her one sexy avatar after another. A few days ago, she took to Instagram to flaunt her unapologetic sensual side by donning bold attires and recently, she had us floored again at GQ Best Dressed night. The star-studded evening also had her contemporary starlets such as Neha Sharma, Richa Chadha, Shraddha Kapoor, Elli Avram, Waluscha De Sousa, and more, but it was Deepika, who stole their thunder.

The diva elevated the fashionable evening at JW Marriott in Mumbai by channelling her inner-warrior. For the style-packed gala, Dippy went all-black and daring. Whoever says that she plays it safe! The 'Padmaavat' star, on the contrary, showed us her bold side and gave it back to trollers, who make fun of Deepika's monotonous outfits.

The leggy lass wore pretty sexy structured leather hot pants and teamed it with a matching asymmetrical kaftan-styled sheer top. Her V-neck top perfectly highlighted her collar bones and the outfit accentuated her slender frame. She also sported translucent black stockings and complementing pumps.

She rounded-off her look with a fresh and dewy makeup, delicate danglers, and a neat hairdo. Well, she looked every inch feisty and stunning.

We loved Deepika in her all-black outfit.