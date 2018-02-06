Deepika Padukone Turns Glittery And Gorgeous For A Magazine's Cover Shoot

In Multiple Hues

Deepika wore a rainbow sequin shirt from Ashish, a designer who introduces his work as fighting gloom with glitters. He is famous for his sequin collection and in this look, Deepika looks fantastic. Along with the shirt, DeePee wore red shorts and blood-red lipstick. This look is also featured on the cover.

Colour Indulgence

Deepika maintained her love for colours in this look too, where she was wearing a camisole muliple-coloured striped dress from Diane Von Furstenberg (DVF) and she totally rocked the look. She was posing with a half-cut cake, portraying a flashy indulgence.

When Rainbow Met Frills

This was indeed once of the sexiest looks that Deepika carried in the shoot. Wearing the rainbow-coloured frill dress from Sonia Rykiel, she totally killed it. Matching with the dress, she wore matte pink lipstick and violet nail colour.

The Neon Magic

Deepika, in this style book, looked magical in a Topshop bikini top and blue sequin trousers from Halpern Studio. Anaita Shroff Adjania styled her with sheer sass, wrapping a neon bedsheet around her, using a neon green pillow as a prop.

Skiing Much?

Deepika was posing with an air-pumped dolphin, in a skiing pose, looking outstandingly gorgeous. She was wearing a pink bodysuit from Topshop along with a Cerelean blue Edeline Lee Navajo skirt. Along with this look, she wore Malone Souliers golden heels.

Being The Girl Next Door

For this look, Deepika was being simple with a white and yellow outfit from Prabal Gurung. The dress was very pretty and made her look like a girl next door. She was being the careless and bubbly girl for this look.

The Latin Doll

In this last look, where Deepika posed in a ballet posture, she sure did appear like a Latin-American doll. She was wearing a set of dress and briefs from Moschino along with nude makeup and red lipstick.