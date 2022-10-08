Deepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Their Modern Saree Looks You Must Bookmark Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

A saree is ideally an Indian ethnic ensemble that holds the label of a classic outfit. But it can be grouped into two categories, namely traditional and modern or contemporary. While a traditional saree may depict a heavy silk fabric, paisley, or floral motifs, the modern saree has a fusion, Indo-western touch to it. What's more? On the style trend front, Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, and others are seen wearing lovely modern sarees that are all about crepes, sequins, and much more!

If you wish to look chic in a glamorous saree outfit, we got it sorted for you. Modern sarees are a perfect option when you want to give a break to traditional six yards or want to don an outfit that echoes desi glamour!

Get a cue from these modern saree outfits flaunted by B-Town babes:

Deepika Padukone’s Sheer Saree Image: Instagram Indian, western, or Fusion; there is no look that Deepika can't ace. Period! She wore this stunning sheer black saree by Sabyasachi. The long sleeve crop-top style blouse added that western touch to the Indian ensemble. Madhuri Dixit’s Lehenga Saree Image: Instagram Madhuri Dixit never fails to impress us when she dons a fabulous saree. And this modern lehenga saree is proof of that. The custom-tailored saree featured a tiered design at the saree pleats. The matte gold zardozi work on the saree made it an ideal outfit to celebrate special occasions! Shilpa Shetty’s Cape Saree Image: Instagram The stunning Shilpa Shetty looked like a glam diva in a maroon sequin saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The eye-catchy factor of this contemporary saree was the elongated cape attached to the sleeves of the blouse. Shilpa's saree look spoke drama in bold letters! Vidya Balan’s Stripes Saree Image: Instagram Vidya Balan is a self-confessed saree lover and we won't blame her. The actress never fails to impress with her classic as well as modern saree looks. Vidya chose this trendy stripes saree in white and green which we complemented with a matching T-shirt that doubled as a blouse! Sonam Kapoor’s Jacket Saree Image: Instagram Plain sarees in bold colors make a chic choice. Fashionista Sonam Kapoor looked lovely in a deep red chiffon saree that simply featured a thin golden border. Her chic saree avatar was further elevated with a matching tailored jacket! Katrina Kaif’s Veiled Saree Image: Instagram The gorgeous Katrina Kaif wore this pastel pink sheer saree by Sabyasachi as her pre-wedding ensemble. The modern saree featured lovely 3D floral applique motifs and semi-precious gems. For that western infusion, Katrina teamed it up with a matching veil! Kiara Advani’s Animal Print Saree Image: Instagram Animal print sarees are synonymous with modern elegance. Kiara Advani wore this stunning zebra print saree by designer J J Valaya. The black blouse with a sweetheart neckline accentuated the modern saree look. To create a more dramatic look, Kiara wore a leather belt over a saree to form a structured silhouette!