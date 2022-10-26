Deepika Padukone’s Versatile Fashion Is Totally Adaptable, We Pick 7 Best Looks!

All-Leather Ensemble Image: Instagram Leather as a fabric appears very classic and masculine. Deepika opted for an all-leather ensemble that comprised a relaxed-fit leather top and matching pants. She accentuated the biker-chic look with a matching leather belt. To add a feminine vibe to her edgy outfit, she flaunted big hoop earrings!

Classic White Shirt and Blue Denim Image: Instagram Deepika chose a classic casual outfit featuring a white shirt and mom jeans. She elevated the basic look of the shirt with a black corset that added a glam vibe. Deepika wore a couple of golden bracelets and rings to accentuate her chic casual style!

Printed Shirt and Bold Hue Skirt Image: Instagram A printed shirt makes a good choice to spice up your everyday casual look or even formal wear. Deepika chose a chic white shirt with a face print and wore it with a bright pink skirt. The shirt-skirt combo makes a classic and chic option especially when you want to give pants or denim a well-deserved break!

Bodycon Dress Image: Instagram The diva looked like a true fashionista in a figure-hugging, bodycon dress. Her monochrome outfit was layered with a matching oversized trenchcoat and strappy heels. Dippy kept the makeup pretty simple to allow the vibrant blue hue of the dress to take center stage and styled her hair in a messy bun!

Floral Dress Image: Instagram Deepika looked like a vision in an off-shoulder floral dress in green and pink. Her chic dress was styled in a corset-style top and flared look that added an interesting silhouette. Deepika kept it super interesting by elevating her floral dress with matching boots. From her printsy look, we can say that you can flaunt some extra prints if you prefer prints over plains!

Modern Pleated Saree Image: Instagram Deepika looked beautiful in a modern pleated-style saree. The pastel hues including blue and yellow added a colour-blocking effect to the saree. The Pathaan actress teamed the contemporary saree with a bright yellow closed-neck sleeveless blouse and opted for statement earrings to complete her diva avatar!