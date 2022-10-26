Just In
Deepika Padukone’s Versatile Fashion Is Totally Adaptable, We Pick 7 Best Looks!
She is a diva and a fashion icon in every sense. The leggy beauty Deepika Padukone always makes heads turn with her chic sartorial choices. With her on and off-duty looks, Deepika's fashion sense can be labeled as interesting and experimentative. Whatever she wears becomes a fashion statement and it is wise to say that, Deepika gives justice to all her stylish ensembles!
Image: Instagram
We have curated Deepika's 7 best looks that are versatile and easily adaptable by anyone:
All-Leather Ensemble
Image: Instagram
Leather as a fabric appears very classic and masculine. Deepika opted for an all-leather ensemble that comprised a relaxed-fit leather top and matching pants. She accentuated the biker-chic look with a matching leather belt. To add a feminine vibe to her edgy outfit, she flaunted big hoop earrings!
Classic White Shirt and Blue Denim
Image: Instagram
Deepika chose a classic casual outfit featuring a white shirt and mom jeans. She elevated the basic look of the shirt with a black corset that added a glam vibe. Deepika wore a couple of golden bracelets and rings to accentuate her chic casual style!
Printed Shirt and Bold Hue Skirt
Image: Instagram
A printed shirt makes a good choice to spice up your everyday casual look or even formal wear. Deepika chose a chic white shirt with a face print and wore it with a bright pink skirt. The shirt-skirt combo makes a classic and chic option especially when you want to give pants or denim a well-deserved break!
Bodycon Dress
Image: Instagram
The diva looked like a true fashionista in a figure-hugging, bodycon dress. Her monochrome outfit was layered with a matching oversized trenchcoat and strappy heels. Dippy kept the makeup pretty simple to allow the vibrant blue hue of the dress to take center stage and styled her hair in a messy bun!
Floral Dress
Image: Instagram
Deepika looked like a vision in an off-shoulder floral dress in green and pink. Her chic dress was styled in a corset-style top and flared look that added an interesting silhouette. Deepika kept it super interesting by elevating her floral dress with matching boots. From her printsy look, we can say that you can flaunt some extra prints if you prefer prints over plains!
Modern Pleated Saree
Image: Instagram
Deepika looked beautiful in a modern pleated-style saree. The pastel hues including blue and yellow added a colour-blocking effect to the saree. The Pathaan actress teamed the contemporary saree with a bright yellow closed-neck sleeveless blouse and opted for statement earrings to complete her diva avatar!
Bandhani Kurta
Image: Instagram
Deepika oozed quintessential Desi vibes in a pink bandhani print kurta which she teamed with beige palazzo pants. Deepika elevated her Indian outfit with statement chandbali earrings. Her makeup was natural and she styled her hair in a messy bun. Her look makes a perfect choice for celebrating festivities or casual outings!
