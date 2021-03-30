Holi 2021: Deepika Padukone Flaunts A Gorgeous Velvet Suit As She Wishes Her Followers A Happy Holi Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as she wished her followers "🧡🎨🧡!Happy Holi!🧡🎨🧡" via her Instagram feed. She flaunted a traditional suit that according to us was absolutely festivals-worthy. Not just her outfit, her jewellery and makeup game too were strong. We have decoded her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.

So, styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika wore a velvet suit that was designed by Sabyasachi. Splashed in glittering golden hue, with her suit, Deepika Padukone exuded regal vibes. She wore a half-sleeved salwar suit that was accentuated by embellished tones on the border. She draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble and paired her ensemble with light golden juttis, which went well with her outfit.

The Padmaavat actress notched up her look with intricate red gemstone earrings and statement kada with light bangles. The makeup was marked by natural pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eyeliner. The messy highlighted ponytail completed her look. Deepika Padukone looked impressive and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram