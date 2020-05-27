Deepika Padukone’s Best 4 Recent Gowns Decoded From The Award Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone has been giving us amazing dramatic moments at the award functions. Over a period of two years, the actress has made us speechless with her fashionable splashes at the grand events. She has donned eye-catching gowns on a number of occasions and mesmerised us with her brand new fashion game, which is far from the usual minimal looks that she used to carry at the beginning of her career. So, amid lockdown, when there are no new events happening, we have decoded four new gowns of Deepika Padukone. Let's find out which gown of Deepika Padukone's did we like the most.

Deepika Padukone's Vintage Black Gown

For the Star Screen Awards 2019, Deepika Padukone donned a black gown by Alex Perry. Splashed in a black hue, her attire was one-shouldered with a floor-length cape. She looked gorgeous in her understated black gown that reminded us of the 60s Hollywood. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika accessorised her look with chic earrings and rings. The makeup was marked by deep pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Purple Gown

So, for the IIFA Awards 2019, Deepika Padukone wore a purple gown that was designed by Gaurav Gupta. The Chhapaak actress looked gorgeous in her embellished number with feathery details and exaggerated sleeves. Her attire came attached with a floor-length cape that covered her head. She upped her look with nature-inspired earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted-toned lip shade, impeccable eyeliner, and purple eye shadow. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Deepika Padukone's Bright Pink Gown

At the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, Deepika Padukone was dressed to impress in a vibrant pink gown that was designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji. It was an off-shouldered number with a slit at the bodice and voluminous asymmetrical skirt. Her attire was belted and the black belt offered a level of contrast - a beautiful contrast. She paired her ensemble with black-hued pumps. She wore a chic ring and earrings to up her look. The makeup was enhanced by minty pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and the middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

Deepika Padukone's Bold Black Gown

Deepika Padukone has been making a strong case for black gowns. For the Femina Beauty Awards 2020, she wore a black gown that was mermaid-cut and designed by Yanina Couture. This gown of hers was bold and we particularly loved her exaggerated fluffy sleeves. She upped her look with a dazzling diamond neckpiece and complementing earrings. The makeup was muted-toned and the short tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, we loved the vintage black gown of Deepika Padukone's the most. Which one did you like? Let us know that.