Deepika Padukone’s Look In Pathaan Or XXX: Return Of Xander Cage - Which One Did You Like?
The teaser of the much-anticipated action movie Pathaan is out and the audience can't keep calm! Speaking of the leading lady in the film, the gorgeous Deepika Padukone is seen sporting some chic looks that denote her bold and fierce character!
Image: Instagram
From the action-packed teaser, it is safe to assume that, Dippy will be performing some amazing action stunts to match the character in the movie. The leggy beauty was previously seen in the Hollywood movie XXX: Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel wherein she aced the action diva looks.
We have listed below Deepika's look in Pathan and XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, wherein Deepika was seen experimenting with fierce looks.
Image: Instagram
In the Pathaan teaser, Deepika is oozing a bold attitude in a black glamorous outfit. Her chic outfit is designed with a plunging neckline and fitted silhouette. Her makeup is kept dramatic with glossy cheeks and smoky eyes. Her short lob hairdo appears pretty chic and voguish. For the accessories, Dippy statement earrings looked oh-so-stylish.
The fans are super excited to catch more views of Deepika's chic looks in Pathaan that will serve as a major fashion inspiration for in-vogue style!
Image: Pinterest
The movie XXX: Return Of Xander Cage allowed Deepika to perform some amazing action stunts in style! Throughout the film, Deepika who played the role of Serena Unger was seen sporting black latex outfits. In many scenes in the film, Dippy donned leather crop tops and shorts outfits. To accentuate the action-ready look, the diva sported various artistic tattoos too. Speaking of her makeup, it was mostly kept glossy with bold red lips as a constant feature!
Image: Pinterest
Leather and latex as a fabric feature an organic, dramatic vibe that matches well with the action, drama-related genre. To portray a powerful character, the leading ladies in a film are often dressed in latex suits and bodysuits. Deepika too sported these body-hugging outfits to match the strong and savage avatar!
