Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her New Sportswear; Take A Look At Her Nail Art Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone is the brand ambassador of Adidas and she has been sporting different athleisure outfits from the brand, inspiring us to buy something from the sportswear brand. Her latest ensemble was a pyjama set from the brand and with this attire of hers, she gave us a spring goal in the autumn season. However, apart from her sporty outfit, our attention went to her nail-art look too. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.

This time, Deepika wore adidas x Marimekko ensemble that featured top and pyjamas. Her attire came from the aforementioned collection and this collection was inspired by the nature of evolution. So, her fleece top was accentuated by floral patterns and had a zipper detailing and she paired it with matching pyjamas. Crafted from 57 % cotton, 30 % recycled polyester, and 13 % recycled cotton fleece, her ensemble was a step towards eco-friendly sportswear fashion. Adding to that, this ensemble was made from Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. While her top is priced at Rs. 5,599, her pyjama costs Rs. 4,999. This ensemble of hers is what you would want to wear to gym.

Speaking about her accessory game, she gave us cues on jewellery that can be teamed with sportswear like top and pyjamas. She wore pearl and gemstone drop earrings and dainty rings. Her makeup was highlighted by meticulous bronze contouring, matte brown lip shade, and subtle eye makeup. She also flaunted nail art that had an ivory-hued base and different black patterns adorning it, making for a chic nail art goal. The highlighted braided hairdo upped her look. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in this ensemble of hers. Previously, the Padmaavat actress had also donned an all-blue tracksuit from the same brand. So, what do you think about Deepika's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.