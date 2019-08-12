From Deepika Padukone To Kangana Ranaut: Whose Airport Look Suits Your Personality? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood divas wowed us with their airport looks. While some kept it basic, the others added an interesting twist. So, we have curated a list of the stunning celeb airport looks for you. Find out which airport look suits your personality and whose airport look was the best.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has changed her airport fashion game and her airport ensembles now are quirkier. The Chhapaak actress has been wearing loose outfits and a lot of denims. Well, there's been a sort of carefree side to her airport ensembles and this one was no different. The diva donned a loose shirt and teamed it with short denims and a long asymmetrical jacket. She wore sports shoes and round-framed shades to notch up her look. Deepika Padukone carried a brown bag with her and the makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's airport outfit was smart and comfortable. It was a cross between formal and informal. If you must have noticed, Shilpa Shetty usually dons trousers to the airport. And this time too, she wore grey checkered trousers but they were on the flared side. She teamed it with a green t-shirt and wore green-hued sports shoes with her ensemble. She carried a printed side bag with her and spruced up her look with chic bracelets and square black shades. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her look.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh kept it sporty and sassy this time. The De De Pyar De actress wore an all-black airport ensemble that consisted of a halter and sleeveless crop top and she paired it with black-hued denims that were marked by thigh-slits. She wore formal shoes and round-framed shades to complete her all-black look. Rakul Preet carried her black bag cross-bodied style and the makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade. The neat ponytail wrapped up her impressive airport avatar.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar gave us a denim goal too and she looked gorgeous. The Saand Ki Aankh actress wore a dark blue denim jumpsuit that was structured and enhanced her slender frame. Her jumpsuit featured a zipper at the center and also had pockets. The attire was smart and Bhumi gave us a style goal by teaming her ensemble with yellow ballerinas. She wore a classy watch and spectacles. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and a pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar looked awesome as ever.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked stunning as ever in her formals. She wore a white shirt that was full-sleeved and light brownish trousers. It was contrasting attire and she paired it with printed black pumps and accessorised her look with black round shades and carried a black bag with her. She looked classy and formal, and the makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha exuded retro vibes with her ensemble. She wore an all-black outfit too, which consisted of a black top and paired it with black trousers. Additionally, she wore a floral jacket that matched with her suitcase and printed hairband. She also carried a brown side bag with her and wore black frames to notch up her avatar. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's airport fashion game is one of the best in B-town and this time too, she wowed us with her green dress. The Saaho actress wore a long breezy minty green dress that was enhanced by white delicate floral prints and paired it with flats. She carried a multi-hued and textured side bag with her and gave us some solid bag goal. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her look.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was also spotted in formal attire at the airport but she gave it a glam touch. She sported a satiny white shirt that was full-sleeved and paired it with metallic green pants and white and green sports shoes. Raveena also carried a black purse with her and a jacket. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani kept the athleisure alive by pairing two outfits. She wore a cropped tee and paired it with pyjamas and a black and red jacket. Her top was printed and Disha looked sassy as ever. She rounded out her look with white sports shoes and accessorised her look with chic bracelets. Her attire was fuss-free and ideal for travelling. With this, Disha Patani also flaunted her washboard abs and the makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and wavy tresses.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's brand new airport fashion game is about western ensembles. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress wore a navy blue kurta and teamed it with matching blue trousers and a brown jacket. She carried an Off- White red bag with a yellow strap in a cross-bodied style. She looked amazing in her airport outfit as always and inspired us to wear our heart out. Kangana paired her attire with black loafers, which went well with her outfit. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and curly tresses rounded out her airport look.

We loved Shraddha Kapoor's airport attire the most. So, whose airport avatar you loved the most and suit your personality? Let us know that.