Deepika Padukone Welcomes The Month Of Love, February Stylishly In A Traditional Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone welcomed the month of love, February, stylishly in her traditional outfit. She looked radiant and gorgeous in her ensemble and not only gave us a fashion but also jewellery goal. Deepika looked stunning and her husband, Ranveer Singh also commented on her picture, "That smile ! 💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍". So, let's decode her ensemble of the day.

Deepika wore an all-white ensemble that we so loved. It was an ivory-hued and round-necked kurta that was full-sleeved. Her kurta featured a slit neckline and accentuated by intricate embellishments and textured patterns. She teamed her kurta with a complementing dupatta, which was spruced up by shimmery details. Deepika Padukone looked fabulous as always and we felt her ensemble was ideal for formal and festive occasions, and with festivities around the corner, this is the outfit you need.

She did her styling meticulously too. Her floral-cut studs crafted out of baby-pink gemstones, gold, and diamonds notched up her look. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and mascara with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted copper-highlights bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's white-hued glittery outfit and look? Let us know that in the comments.

Courtesy: Instagram