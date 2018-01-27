Deepika Padukone Celebrated Padmavaat’s Success Being The Teal Traditional Queen

Deepika Padukone in TRADITIONAL Bottle Green dress; Celebrates Padmaavat Success | Boldsky

Deepika Padukone celebrated the success of Padmaavat in her own way, while gorging on some delicious Rajasthani Thali at the Maharaja Bhog in Juhu. The actress was all decked up in a classy traditional avatar.

She was wearing a teal green lehenga choli which had a beautiful golden embroidered neckline and a motif printed blouse. The lehenga skit a stunning body of buti prints.

DeePee wore the lehenga with matching gold earrings and a nude makeup.

This was definitely not one of the best looks of the actress but she did carry this classy traditional look pretty well.

Did you like the look?