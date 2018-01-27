Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Deepika Padukone Celebrated Padmavaat’s Success Being The Teal Traditional Queen

Posted By:
Deepika Padukone in TRADITIONAL Bottle Green dress; Celebrates Padmaavat Success | Boldsky
deepika padukone celebrating padmavaat’s success

Deepika Padukone celebrated the success of Padmaavat in her own way, while gorging on some delicious Rajasthani Thali at the Maharaja Bhog in Juhu. The actress was all decked up in a classy traditional avatar.

She was wearing a teal green lehenga choli which had a beautiful golden embroidered neckline and a motif printed blouse. The lehenga skit a stunning body of buti prints.

DeePee wore the lehenga with matching gold earrings and a nude makeup.

This was definitely not one of the best looks of the actress but she did carry this classy traditional look pretty well.

Did you like the look?

deepika padukone celebrating padmavaat’s success
deepika padukone celebrating padmavaat’s success
deepika padukone celebrating padmavaat’s success
Read more about: deepika padukone, fashion, bollywood
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky