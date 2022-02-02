Deepika Padukone’s Blazer Dresses From Gehraiyaan Promotions Give Major Boss Lady Vibes! Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Dressed in true elegance, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has managed to crack some major Power Dressing moments during the promotions of her film "Gehraiyaan''. Her two looks from the promotions is what everyone is wants to get their hands on. If you want to know in-depth about her looks, then read on.

Abstract Print Blazer Dress by David Koma:

The first one that Deepika wore with the abstract print is from the London based Georgian designer David Koma. The blazer dress is paired up with black coloured thigh-high boots and it is the absolute favourite for all of us. This piece makes a bold statement with its shoulder pads and its monochromatic black and white print.

Sometimes just a blazer dress is enough to pull that party look and this type of blazer dress can be worn on almost every occasion because we certainly have those days where we have no idea what to wear and this kind of dress is something that you can rock without worrying too much. If you can't exactly get the same outfit then don't worry, the second one that Deepika was spotted in is definitely something that we can get from our favourite brands online.

Chic and Classy Black Blazer Dress from Alexandre Vauthier Label:

The second look that Deepika Padukone was seen in is from Alexandre Vauthier Label. It is a classy black blazer dress just enough to give a bosslady vibes. The actress had a bold lipstick on and a sleek bun and it was right in every proportion.

From the song video of Gehraiyaan to the movie promotions, Deepika Padukone is killing it with her sense of fashion. Her blazer dress is what everyone is eyeing.

Do let us know what is your choice one and why. We would love to hear back from you and get to know your thoughts on both the looks.