Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Turn Stylish Fashion Inspiration For Couples As They Match From Head-To-Toe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood town. With their sizzling chemistry, they have proved over and over again that they are really a perfect match, be it on-screen or off-screen. The two are even often seen twinning in fashionable co-ordinated outfits and making chic statements. Recently, Deepika and Ranveer yet again gave twinning moment as they arrived at the airport, sporting matching outfits from head-to-toe. So, let us take a close look at their complete attire and decode it for couple fashion goals.

So, talking about Deepika Padukone first, well, the actress was spotted slaying in an oversized buttoned-down white shirt, layered with an open-front denim jacket. She teamed her shirt and jacket with black jeans and completed her look with a pair of brown boots. The Bajirao Mastani actress also carried a large brown handbag and wore a white mask. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows and minimal eye makeup.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh twinned with wifey in the same-coloured outfit from head to bottom. Like Deepika, he also opted for a blue denim jacket and layered it with a plain white tee. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor teamed his jacket and tee with loose black pants and completed his look with light-brown stylish shoes. The black mask and neatly combed hair rounded out hislook.

Both, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone matched perfectly well and the couples really need to takes notes from them. What do you think about their look? Let us know that in the comment section.