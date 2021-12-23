Deepika Padukone And Anshula Kapoor Stun Us With Their Black Gowns; Whose Gown Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and Anshula Kapoor stunned us with their black gowns and while Deepika Padukone looked elegant in her ensemble, Anshula Kapoor looked gorgeous in her glamorous attire. So, let's decode their stylish outfits, which are ideal for formal events and other wedding functions.

Deepika Padukone's Black Gown

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her off-shouldered black gown that featured a mid-slit and figure-hugging flared trail. This was the custom Gauri & Nainika gown and she wore it for the 83 premiere. She accessorised her look with an elegant diamond and emerald neckpiece that upped her look. She also spruced up her look with dainty diamond rings. Her makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and winged eyeliner with eye shadow. The side-swept wavy bob tresses completed her look.

Anshula Kapoor's Black Off-Shouldered Gown

Anshula Kapoor looked amazing in her black off-shouldered gown. Styled by Manisha Melwani, her gown was structured with flared pleated accents and she teamed it with embellished pointed juttis. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery set that included danglers and bangles. She carried a sequinned clutch with her and her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The side-swept curly tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose black attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.