Just In
- 33 min ago Horoscope 2022: Don’t Do These Things In 2022 As Per Your Zodiac Sign
- 1 hr ago Alia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous In Her Embellished Cape And Pants Outfit; Perfect For Sangeet Functions
- 3 hrs ago Need To Continue Supporting, Monitoring The Needs Of Children Affected By Covid: SC Judge
- 5 hrs ago Covishield Protection Wanes After Three Months, Lancet Study Finds
Don't Miss
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Recalls Her Encounter With Young Fan Who Waited For Her Several Weekends Outside Her House
- Technology Lenovo Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet With 120Hz Display Announced; Price And Availability Details
- Sports ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Preview, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Timing Info
- News Cow is mother, sacred to us: PM Modi in Varanasi
- Finance This Private Sector Bank Alters Interest Rates On Domestic Fixed Deposits: Now Get Up To 6.15%
- Education National Farmers' Day: Know The Date, History And Significance Of Kisan Diwas
- Automobiles Zypp Electric & Flo Mobility To Build Autonomous Electric Delivery Bots
- Travel Must-Visit Christmas Towns In Rajasthan For 2021
Deepika Padukone And Anshula Kapoor Stun Us With Their Black Gowns; Whose Gown Did You Like More?
Deepika Padukone and Anshula Kapoor stunned us with their black gowns and while Deepika Padukone looked elegant in her ensemble, Anshula Kapoor looked gorgeous in her glamorous attire. So, let's decode their stylish outfits, which are ideal for formal events and other wedding functions.
Deepika Padukone's Black Gown
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her off-shouldered black gown that featured a mid-slit and figure-hugging flared trail. This was the custom Gauri & Nainika gown and she wore it for the 83 premiere. She accessorised her look with an elegant diamond and emerald neckpiece that upped her look. She also spruced up her look with dainty diamond rings. Her makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and winged eyeliner with eye shadow. The side-swept wavy bob tresses completed her look.
Anshula Kapoor's Black Off-Shouldered Gown
Anshula Kapoor looked amazing in her black off-shouldered gown. Styled by Manisha Melwani, her gown was structured with flared pleated accents and she teamed it with embellished pointed juttis. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery set that included danglers and bangles. She carried a sequinned clutch with her and her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The side-swept curly tresses rounded out her look.
So, whose black attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.