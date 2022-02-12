Just In
- 1 hr ago Alia Bhatt Blooms In Her Floral Saree Look During Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- 2 hrs ago Valentine’s Day: Ananya Panday Looks Elegant In All Her Bright Red Outfits!
- 3 hrs ago Decision On COVID-19 Vaccine Precaution Dose For All Adults Will Be Based On Scientific Need: Govt
- 3 hrs ago Expert Article: At Home With COVID? 5 Easy Tips To Help You Breathe More Easily
Don't Miss
- Movies Simba Nagpal Reveals His Look From Naagin 6; Says ‘I Will Deliver My Absolute Best’ EXCLUSIVE
- Technology Realme Tech Life Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Smartwatches, Headphones, Earbuds, Bluetooth Speakers, And More
- Sports Most Expensive Player in IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Highest Paid Players So Far
- News Delhi weather: Air quality remains moderate
- Finance Citibank Revises Interest Rates On Fixed & Recurring Deposits W.e.f. 11.02.2022
- Automobiles Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai & Hero Among 20 OEMs Approved For Govt's PLI Scheme
- Education CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2022: Check Chhattisgarh Board Exam Datesheet Here
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Assam
Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Look Cool And Sassy At Gehraiyaan Promotions
Fashion should be fun, it should take out a positive aura from you. This time both the actors have taken fashion to the next level. They look so elegant in every outfit they have worn during the promotions. This time it is all about the sunkissed and chic look. Perfect for days when you want to stand out in the crowd. Let's break down the whole outfit from the Gehraiyaan stars.
Deepika Padukone In Checkered Set:
Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton is setting up some high standards in the fashion game. Her outfit of the day has surely given a charm during the promotions. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani has styled the outfit with beige coloured boots and gold LV earrings. She is seen rocking the white tee with a checkered jacket and skirt which reveals the other side of her chic dressing style. The outfit does have some fresh twist to it and pretty sure the fans are loving the whole vibe.
Ananya Panday In Playful Yellow Dress:
She is looking like a beautiful sunflower with her yellow dress. Her outfit is from Rozie corsets and it is looking absolutely stunning on her. The outfit is based on an off-shoulder corset top and a mini skirt in the same colour. She has paired up this dress with Chanel earrings, a sophisticated coloured high heels, and has kept her look sharp with a ponytail. Her whole outfit gave a pop of colour during the promotions.
The Gehraiyaan promotions have certainly given us all some best outfit inspiration from Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. They have put together some edgy, playful, chic, elegant looks for all of us and surely it has impacted. If you liked any of the outfits from them then do let us know in the comment section below.
- bollywood wardrobeValentine’s Day: Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty And Katrina Kaif In Lovely Sarees You Can Flaunt!
- bollywood wardrobeGehraiyaan Premiere: Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Flaunt An Edgy Look!
- bollywood wardrobeKangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora: Valentine’s Day Inspiration From Glam Divas
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Stuns In Victoria Beckham Monochrome Outfit, Gets Shout-Out By Posh Spice!
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Blazer Dresses From Gehraiyaan Promotions Give Major Boss Lady Vibes!
- make up tipsYear Opener 2022: Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone Convince You To Go For The Bold Look
- make up tips83 Star Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In Black Gown And Winged Eye Makeup
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone And Anshula Kapoor Stun Us With Their Black Gowns; Whose Gown Did You Like More?
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra Jonas And Deepika Padukone: Can't Take Your Eyes Off Them! Divas Up The Fashion Bar Again
- bollywood wardrobe83 Promotions: Deepika Padukone Stuns With Her Statement Red Layers Gown
- bollywood wardrobeYour Formal Saree Goals Ft. Deepika Padukone And Huma Qureshi
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her Sportswear; Convinces Us To Invest More In Athleisure Outfits