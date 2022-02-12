Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Look Cool And Sassy At Gehraiyaan Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Fashion should be fun, it should take out a positive aura from you. This time both the actors have taken fashion to the next level. They look so elegant in every outfit they have worn during the promotions. This time it is all about the sunkissed and chic look. Perfect for days when you want to stand out in the crowd. Let's break down the whole outfit from the Gehraiyaan stars.

Deepika Padukone In Checkered Set:

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton is setting up some high standards in the fashion game. Her outfit of the day has surely given a charm during the promotions. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani has styled the outfit with beige coloured boots and gold LV earrings. She is seen rocking the white tee with a checkered jacket and skirt which reveals the other side of her chic dressing style. The outfit does have some fresh twist to it and pretty sure the fans are loving the whole vibe.

Ananya Panday In Playful Yellow Dress:

She is looking like a beautiful sunflower with her yellow dress. Her outfit is from Rozie corsets and it is looking absolutely stunning on her. The outfit is based on an off-shoulder corset top and a mini skirt in the same colour. She has paired up this dress with Chanel earrings, a sophisticated coloured high heels, and has kept her look sharp with a ponytail. Her whole outfit gave a pop of colour during the promotions.

The Gehraiyaan promotions have certainly given us all some best outfit inspiration from Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. They have put together some edgy, playful, chic, elegant looks for all of us and surely it has impacted. If you liked any of the outfits from them then do let us know in the comment section below.