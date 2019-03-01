Wow! Debina Bonnerjee's White Outfit And Those Glasses Are Every Inch Fascinating Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Debina Bonnerjee also graced the Vikram Phadnis event with Gurmeet Choudhary. She looked spectacular in white ensemble. It was an attention-grabbing attire and she gave it a quirky twist too. Her look was impeccable and we were stunned by her dress, which was designed by Pooja Shroff. Let's take a look at her fashion statement.

The actress wore asymmetrical dress with layered hem and pleated accents. However, the bodice of her attire was structured and the ensemble also had an interesting shawl-like textured drape, which added a fascinating angle to her dress. The drape was beautiful and she enhanced it with an embellished belt. The belt was detailed with yellow bell-shaped tassles. Well, that seemed like a fusion ensemble.

Debina accessorised her look with chic rings and sleek earrings. Moreover, not just her attire but her round-shaped studded frames were also totally eye-catching. The makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade and the impeccable middle-parted hairdo rounded out her look. We thought Debina looked beyond amazing. What do you think about her look and attire? Let us know that in the comment section.