Damn Hot! Deepika Oozes Sexiness In A Black Gown

The ravishing queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is just unstoppable these days. Right from her red-hot Met Gala attire to her Ashi Studio dramatic gown at Cannes, Dippy is killing us softly with her swashbuckling style.

She recently proved to us that how minimal is the new sexy in her photoshoot picture for Tings magazine. Yes, she is making our heads spin and minds go numb by oozing out her inner wild. Well, just when you think Deepika's style is getting all understated and usual, the attractive lady launches a stylish missile that makes us go, 'oh my god'.

This time, she flirted with the colour black and sported an off-shoulder gown that perfectly accentuated her slender frame. Her body-hugging gown was simple and yet so on point. Oh yeah, Dippy did teach us how to sport a black dress and she also made us go green with envy.

Moreover, she went barefoot and jewellery-free for the shoot, which was actually a smart move because this made her look so raw, pure, and unapologetic about her sexuality. Adding to that, she left her hair uncombed and that enhanced her feisty side. And her 'I-don't-give-a-damn-look' was to die for.

We loved how the oh-so elegant and almost always poised Deepika showed us her unrestrained and savage avatar for a change. Dippy nailed it and made us believe how simply you can look sensual.

So, our lady in black won our hearts again. Did she make your knees go weak yet? Let us know that in the comments section.