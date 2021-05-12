COVID-19 Vaccination: Daisy Shah Dolls Up In Blush-Pink Co-ord Set As She Steps Out To Get Her First Dose Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since Coronavirus pandemic has entered our lives, we all have been eagerly waiting for the vaccines to come. The arrival of Covid-19 vaccines has brought some hopes to the people, including celebrities. With the vaccination drive opened for 18+, celebrities are taking no time to get their first jab. Recently, Daisy Shah stepped out to get her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and was spotted at the Kohinoor vaccination centre in Mumbai. Dressed in a blush-pink co-ord set, the Jai Ho actress looked pretty and made all heads turn. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Daisy Shah stepped out to get vaccinated, dressed in a blush-pink co-ord set and looked super stunning in it. Her outfit featured little circle-shaped cut-outs that added to the fashion quotient. Her co-ord set consisted of a sleeveless crop top and matching high-waist midi skirt, which was accentuated by a designer cut border. The Hate Story 3 actress completed her look with a pair of grey-hued open-toe mules and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and multiple bracelets. She painted her nails with sky-blue lacquer and wore a brown-hued leather sling bag that upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Daisy spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light eye shadow. Taking full necessary precautions, she wore a blue-hued pretty mask that featured dotted prints and red-hued patterns. The Race 3 actress let loose her highlighted layered tresses and secured her hair back with a thin hairband.

We really liked this pretty yet sober look of Daisy Shah. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.