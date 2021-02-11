Femina Miss India 2020: Chitrangada Singh Blossoms Like A Sunflower In Her Mustard Yellow Flared Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Chitrangada Singh has never let her fans down with her fashionable appearances, be it off-screen, on-screen or on social media. She is always seen dressed in her best outfit and shelling out serious fashion goals. VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 took place yesterday in Mumbai and like the other B-town celebs, Chitrangada too made her way to the starry event, where she left everyone amazed with her beautiful look. Dressed in a mustard yellow flared gown, the diva blossomed like a sunflower as she walked the red carpet. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, for the glamorous affair, Chitrangada Singh opted for a slight off-shoulder plunging-neckline mustard yellow flowy gown and totally nailed it. Her flared gown featured sharp pleats and overlap detailing on the bodice. The heavily puffed sleeves added dramatic quotient to her look while the matching band-type belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Desi Boyz actress completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with green-stone detailed silver-toned earrings and rings.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Chsiitrangada sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled round brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, shimmering eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade, rounded out her look. The Baazaar actress pulled back her side-parted poofy tresses and tied it into a romantic hairdo while the curly side strands, upped her gorgeous avatar.

