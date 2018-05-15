Cannes 2018: Woah! Did Sonam Go Wrong With Classics?

Sunny came home for Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja on her second day at Cannes Film Festival. The gorgeous diva, who stunned us in her Ralph & Russo lehenga choli yesterday, stepped out of her hotel today, teaming the classic white shirt with denim jeans.

Well, she was soaking up the sun, looking fabulous and fun, as she posed and posed for the photographers.

Her ensemble came from two different designers. One was Simone Rocha and well, 50 points for guessing the other one. Still thinking? So, the other attire came from none other than her hubby Anand Ahuja's brand, Bhane. No wonders, she looked so relaxed and cheerful.

Her breezy white shirt with exaggerated sleeves was casually tucked inside the folded blue jeans, and she accentuated the look with a metallic loafer-like sandals by the Italian footwear giant, Sergio Rossi.

Sonam kept her collar buttoned-down, which added the 'chill factor' to her look. She wore deep red lip shade that complemented the outfit. Her bun was given a wild touch by her hairstylist Stephane Lancien. This only enhanced her free-spirited persona and also the golden earrings made her look like a starlet from the 70s.

White shirts and blue jeans are forever! And Sonam reminded us yet again to keep it simple, silly. We #muchlove Sonam's cool outfit, what about you?