Cannes 2018: So, Really Who Wore The Pants Better?

Glamour oozed at Cannes 2018 as our stunning stylistas conquered the film festival with their sartorial fashion statements. While the regulars, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan pulled off their attires like a piece of cake, Huma and Mahira were also not far behind in showing us their stylish side.

All the four ladies donned individualistic western outfits, which made heads turn and hearts pound. However, there was one attire, common among the divas. And that outfit was a simple and unassuming 'pantsuit'. Yes, Deepika, Huma, Aishwarya, and Mahira-all popularised pantsuits and sported this androgynous outfit in their characteristic ways.

Each of them stood out and looked absolutely stunning. If Deepika went for a chic pantsuit, Huma went for a metallic pantsuit.

So, for us it became very difficult to rank the fashionistas in terms of who-wore-it-better. We have for you the four gorgeous actresses in their phenomenal pantsuits.

1. Huma Qureshi's Futuristic Pantsuit

Huma Qureshi pulled up a surprise act, when she donned a pantsuit on her first red carpet appearance of Cannes 2018. We were expecting her to wear a gown or a traditional attire but the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress took a U-turn. Her brown-coloured Nikhil Thampi pantsuit was accentuated by platinum chips. She rounded off her look with Piaget jewellery and middle-parted hairstyle.

2. Deepika Padukone's Glam Pantsuit

Deepika's Victoria Hayes pantsuit took our breath away as she posed for the L'Oréal photoshoot, against the sublime backdrop of French Riviera. Her very crisp outfit with a plunging V-neckline came from the designer's Fall Winter 18 collection. And Dippy carried the pantsuit with such an aplomb that we couldn't stop ourselves from wowing. The 'Padmaavat' actress enhanced her look with YSL jewellery.

3. Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan's Elegant Pantsuit

Aishwarya's Giorgio Armani black pantsuit was classy and perfect for the L'Oréal after-party, where she was honoured for completing more than 15 years at Cannes. Ash looked elegant and class apart in her very structural attire. She accessorised her look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and glitzy pencil heels by Racine Carrée. Her ponytail and bold red lip shade were spot on. Well, after all she is our ultimate boss lady.

4. Mahira Khan's Summery Pantsuit

The Pakistani debutante, Mahira Khan announced summer in her pastel-hued pantsuit, which came from the Italian brand, Ermanno Scervino. She looked very swanky yet comfortable, and her fashion game was on point as she attended the L'Oréal event. Mahira complemented her look by keeping the make-up subtle and leaving her tresses loose.

So whose pantsuits left a lasting impression on you? Feel free to share your views in the comments section.