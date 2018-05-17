Cannes 2018: So, Did Sonam Set The Internet On Fire?

The lady with a bag full of fashionable surprises, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja pulled off versatile looks on her Cannes 2018 journey. From being a retro chic to a traditional Indian bride, Sonam, in just 48 hours, left us all awestruck. The newly-wed actress was like a whiff of fresh air as always. She is famous for experimenting but she also kept it simple this time and hence showed us her other side too.

We all had been waiting with bated breath for fashionista's performance at Cannes Film Festival, and well we can say that she didn't leave us disappointed. In fact, Sonam brought her own brand of fashion and elevated the style bars. Here's the recap of her million dollar looks from Cannes 2018:

1. The Retro Vibes

Reminiscent of the 70s fashion, Sonam donned a retro look on her day one at Cannes 2018. She looked completely bohemian in her Mother Of Pearl Madison dress with spotty prints. She accessorized her look with Bottega Veneta's black bag, Chloé boots, and Victoria Beckham's sunglasses. Well, so on point!

2. The Traditional Touch

Sonam's sported a rather traditional look on her first red carpet walk of Cannes 2018. The diva wore a Ralph & Russo off-white embellished lehenga. Though a common Indian attire but the tricky lehenga was definitely an eye-opening attire at Cannes 2018. She complemented her mismatched-sleeved outfit with minimal jewellery that came from Chopard and Amrapali Jewels.

3. The Floral Feel

For her NGO Positive Planet after-party on day one, Sonam quickly switched to a floral dress. The 'Padman' actress sported a characteristic Delpozo morning outfit in the evening time. She colour-blocked her pastel-hued dress with a red Charlotte Olympia sandals, a Jimmy Choo clutch that was the same colour as her footwear, and emerald danglers by de Grisogono.

4. The Classy Approach

On the second day, Sonam didn't wear anything surreal but an all-time classic. She sported a white voluminous shirt with denim jeans. Her #ootd of the day came from Simone Rocha and Bhane, which is her hubby's brand. Her metallic Sergio Rossi sandals were also a knock-out and went well with the attire.

5.The Bolshy Spirit

Just when we thought that Sonam is going to post her second red carpet look on Instagram, well she posted a casual Emilia Wickstead attire that channelled the peppy spirit of Jenny Cavalleri from the famous 70s movie, Love Story. Posed against the scenic backdrop, she carried this easy-going attire with a lot of sass and class.

6. The Dreamy Avatar

The stylista like a quicksilver slipped into an avant-garde canary yellow and a nude gown by Vera Wang for her second red carpet entry. Her romantic-meets-distressed ensemble was crafted from layers of tulle. Sonam also enhanced her look with a striking gold eye shadow and Chopard jewellery. Looked straight out of a Renaissance painting, didn't she?

So, we are bowled over by each look of Sonam. She showed us diverse fashion sensibilities in such a short time. Let us know in the comments section that which Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's look you loved the most.