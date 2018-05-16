Cannes 2018: Oops! Sonam and Huma Wore Nearly Similar Attires

Just take a good look at Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja and Huma Qureshi. So, are you as speechless as we are? Are you saying, 'Whatt' on repeat? Well, you are just one of us then. After viewing the nearly identical outfits of these two divas, we can't concentrate on anything else. For us it is almost like playing the game in which you have to draw similarities between the two pictures.

Seriously, how on earth did Sonam and Huma manage to pull off the matching patterned attire at the same event- Cannes 2018?

So, Huma sported a Mother Of Pearl red and white striped outfit whereas Sonam went for an Emilia Wickstead red and white striped attire. You heard it right, 'Red and White stripes'! Since, their designers were different, so the inspiration and the structure of their respective ensembles had dissimilarities.

But let's face it, who notices that at the first look!

Huma's voluminous Aspen shirt and trousers came from the designer's Spring 2018 Ready-To-Wear collection. Inspired by designer's celebration of all things British, Huma's outfit was designed keeping in mind elegance and the 'easy-going quotient'. The diva looked so dreamy and refreshing as her attire popped out in the lush garden.

Sonam, on the other hand, donned this intriguing piece from the designer's latest Autumn/Winter 2018 Ready-To-Wear collection. Her interesting ensemble channelled the peppiness and the bolshy spirit of Jenny Cavalleri from the famous movie and novel, Love Story. Sonam, so beautifully exuded the feel of the attire as she posed against the scenic backdrop.

While one appeared to be in a reflective mood, the other was every bit lively and animated. But had they posed together they would have aced the twining trend.

So whose red and white stripes fascinated you more?