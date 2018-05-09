Cannes 2018: Huma Slays It In A White Gown

Actress Huma Qureshi started her Cannes journey on a high fashionable note. The gorgeous actress dazzled in white on her first day of one of the most prestigious film festivals that will also witness veterans such as Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and debutants including Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star sported an all-white corset gown designed by Varun Bahl. She made us go head over heels with her first look. Her attire was intricately embroidered. The sheer bodice of her outfit contrasted against the texture on the lower part of the crochet dress. Her meticulously done cape was beautifully draped and added a touch of classiness to the attire.

She was adorned in Suhani Pittie jewellery, which perfectly complemented her look. She wore a bold red lip shade and she carried herself with a lot of panache and aplomb. Huma along with Kangana, is going to be a part of Grey Goose celebration of iconic moments of films at Cannes Film Festival.

Huma absolutely wooed us and we are extremely excited to see her in the next attire. Did she woo you too?