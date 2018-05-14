Cannes 2018: Huma Shows Us Her Sexier Side For A Change

Huma Qureshi was seen pretty much conservatively dressed at Cannes 2018 but the diva took a slight departure from the usual and showed us her sexy side at a 'Fashion For Relief' after-party. The diva was dressed to kill and thrill, and took our breath away in a ravishing attire by Elio Abou Fayssal.

She was like a silver lining in the dark cloud as she carried the shimmer-meets-the sharp edges outfit with so much sass. Well, it was a little unexpected from her but she pulled it off like it was a piece of cake for her.

Her very revealing satin dress had a deep slit but boy, she quite frankly didn't give a damn. Had it been just a sparkling nighty-inspired dress, she would have looked a bit out of the place, but Huma's matching heavier robe actually made the attire so drool-worthy. The whisper of embellishments and layers of organza on the cloak gave the attire a mystique and sophisticated touch.

The snow princess teamed her attire with subtle jewellery. She wore Swarovski danglers and Outhouse Jewellery while her Alexandre Birman's pencil heels made us fall head over heels for her.

We are glad that Huma took her sartorial sense a notch higher. What do you think, did she slay it or failed it? Let us know in the comments section.