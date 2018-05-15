Cannes 2018: Fab Trinkets That Took Sonam's Look From 8 To 10

Moments after her red carpet walk, the fashionista Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja quickly slipped into a pastel-hued floral dress that channelled spring vibes. Enhanced with red and blue flower prints, her mint-green sheer halter dress transformed her into a delicate princess, ready to grace the after-party.

While it was the evening time at French Riviera, the 'Neerja' actress had no qualms about sporting a quintessential morning Delpozo outfit. Much like her red carpet, for the occasion also, which was an auction dinner for NGO Positive Planet, Sonam kept her hair middle-parted but loose.

However, it was not just her pretty dress but also the accessories that made her look like a million dollar. Her stylist, Deep Kailey sensibly contrasted her precious baubles with the chic attire and allowed her adornments do the talking.

Sonam donned a deep red Charlotte Olympia sandals that so beautifully colour-blocked her attire. Her cute petal-inspired sandals featured golden straps and she complemented it with her matching Jimmy Choo clutch. Oh yes! She wouldn't have been fully dressed had it not been for her sophisticated purse. And Sonam pulled it off with so much ease and panache.

While her make-up was minimal but Sonam's earrings glittered and left everyone awestruck. She wore emerald danglers by the jewellery giant, de Grisogono. And Sonam looked every inch resplendent as her invaluable jewel shimmered against the velvety backdrop of the night.

Her accessories definitely added an extra sparkle to her already vivacious and charming persona.

Well, ladies we should really start taking cues on teaming accessories from Sonam.