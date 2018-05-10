Cannes 2018: Debutant Kangana Mesmerizes In A Backless Gown

We are still bathing in the afterglow of Kangana Ranaut's bewitching Sabyasachi's black sari and she absolutely gives no time for us to come out of that dreamy phase.

The beguiling beauty amped up her style quotient today and she looked just unbelievable.

She shifted gears and didn't sport Sabyasachi but the Lebanese fashion designer, Zuhair Murad. She channelled a mix of Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe look. Because of her hair updo, her glamorous style got balanced with elegance. The floral applique work on her backless gown was so intricately done that we couldn't take eyes off her.

The beguiling beauty enhanced her look with silver-hued eye make-up that complemented her attire. Kangana went jewellery-free and well, the precious baubles wouldn't have made any difference to her look. Her embellished creation compensated for the jewellery.

We are totally enamored by her statuesque presence and impeccable fashion at Cannes. She makes us feel that she has been gracing Cannes since time immemorial. She came and she conquered the film festival, stylishly!

Do you think Kangana was better in her Zuhair Murad gown than the black Sabyasachi sari?