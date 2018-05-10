Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Cannes 2018: Awwesome! Huma Brings Cool Glitz At An After Party

By Devika
Huma Qureshi Cannes

Effortlessly fresh and angelic, yesterday Huma Qureshi wooed us with her pristine white Varun Bahl corset gown. And after that divine look, she donned a very chic and cool outfit.

Huma's latest white-hued attire came with shimmering touches. Her gown radiated a heavenly mix of understated style and glamour. The ensemble of the actress featured a plunging neckline, flowy skirt, and a satiny fabric in the middle, which not only accentuated her outfit but also made the simple attire, a lot blingy.

Huma Qureshi Cannes

She contrasted her evening gown with a resort-wear jacket that matched with the colour of the attire. The jacket was draped comfortably and a bit casually on her shoulders.

Huma sported minimal accessories, which was a smart move on her end. Her delicate earrings and a subtle necklace completed her awesome look.

She was dressed to the nines for the 'WildLife' after party. Huma's stylist is surely doing a great job. We loved her dress but what do you think about Huma's attire? Let us know in the comments section.

Related Articles

Read more about: bollywood huma qureshi cannes
Story first published: Thursday, May 10, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 10, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

X