Cannes 2018: Awwesome! Huma Brings Cool Glitz At An After Party

Effortlessly fresh and angelic, yesterday Huma Qureshi wooed us with her pristine white Varun Bahl corset gown. And after that divine look, she donned a very chic and cool outfit.

Huma's latest white-hued attire came with shimmering touches. Her gown radiated a heavenly mix of understated style and glamour. The ensemble of the actress featured a plunging neckline, flowy skirt, and a satiny fabric in the middle, which not only accentuated her outfit but also made the simple attire, a lot blingy.

She contrasted her evening gown with a resort-wear jacket that matched with the colour of the attire. The jacket was draped comfortably and a bit casually on her shoulders.

Huma sported minimal accessories, which was a smart move on her end. Her delicate earrings and a subtle necklace completed her awesome look.

She was dressed to the nines for the 'WildLife' after party. Huma's stylist is surely doing a great job. We loved her dress but what do you think about Huma's attire?