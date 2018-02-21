Subscribe to Boldsky
#ANTUMOH: Bolly Divas Sizzled In White And Metallics At Arjun Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding

Arjun Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah got hitched yesterday and the star family with some other celebrities from Bollywood hailed at the party. The party saw a stream of tinsel-town divas, donned in white and metallic style statements.

Here, we have compiled the looks of the gorgeous ladies of the party who had white and metallic dress code for the party.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi looked marvelous at the party, as she wore a classy white-beaded Manish Malhotra lehenga choli. The pretty yet sexy lehenga made Khushi look like an ethreal diva. She matched tiny pearl ear-studs and party-perfect makeup for the wedding party.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani did look very pretty for the sangeet ceremony. She repeated her stunning skills for the wedding party by wearing a metallic silver ruffled lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The metallic lehenga had a trail, resembling a gown. She looked amazing!

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma also was one of the divas who rocked her amazing white lehenga at the grand wedding in Dubai. She was also wearing Manish Malhotra's label. The classy gold buti embellished full-sleeve lehenga looked extremely pretty on Karisma.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya too was one of the prettiest actresses present at the party. She wore a mesh-based metallic embroidered lehenga choli. She wore it with dangling earrings. She also carried a jhola purse, which totally matched with her attire.

Khushi Kapoor In Another Avatar

For the wedding party, Khushi wore another look, where she looked magically gorgeous in another Manish Malhotra ensemble. The lehenga's blouse was uniquely crafted, which made her look like the diva of the evening. The outfit had embellished glitters that looked very beautiful. Khushi matched the outfit with pearl ear-studs.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 18:25 [IST]
